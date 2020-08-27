Ganesh fights covid-19, environmental damage and for freedom in these avatars

Such tradition of blending in social, political and mythological themes in the idol and the tableaux has a long history in Ganeshotsav. When Lokmanya Tilak, a freedom fighter from Pune, started public celebrations of the festival in 1893, it was an attempt to use the festival to congregate large numbers of people and mobilize them for political purposes. The idols and the pandal decorations in the pre-independence era continued the tradition. At Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, for example, the 1942 pandal showed a clay idol of Mahatma Gandhi worshipping Ganesha, meant to portray solidarity with the ongoing Quit India movement. In 1946, its Ganesh idol was decked up in military uniform as a tribute to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.