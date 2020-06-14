Timothy Ferriss is a productivity guru star, apart from being an entrepreneur, angel investor, motivational speaker and best-selling writer. He shot to fame a decade ago with his “4-hour" series of books that were meant to equip the reader with hacks to achieve their goals with only 4 hours of work a week. The first book, The 4-Hour Work Week (Vermilion, ₹599), for instance, promises to teach you how to “Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich". Even though such an aim sounds far too ambitious, there may be an idea or two in the book to help you survive the new normal of working ever longer hours, especially in our coronavirus-affected world.