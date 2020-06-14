Get more out of working less

Get more out of working less1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
A classic book by a productivity guru tells you how to maximize the hours of the day
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A classic book by a productivity guru tells you how to maximize the hours of the day
Timothy Ferriss is a productivity guru star, apart from being an entrepreneur, angel investor, motivational speaker and best-selling writer. He shot to fame a decade ago with his “4-hour" series of books that were meant to equip the reader with hacks to achieve their goals with only 4 hours of work a week. The first book, The 4-Hour Work Week (Vermilion, ₹599), for instance, promises to teach you how to “Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich". Even though such an aim sounds far too ambitious, there may be an idea or two in the book to help you survive the new normal of working ever longer hours, especially in our coronavirus-affected world.
Timothy Ferriss is a productivity guru star, apart from being an entrepreneur, angel investor, motivational speaker and best-selling writer. He shot to fame a decade ago with his “4-hour" series of books that were meant to equip the reader with hacks to achieve their goals with only 4 hours of work a week. The first book, The 4-Hour Work Week (Vermilion, ₹599), for instance, promises to teach you how to “Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich". Even though such an aim sounds far too ambitious, there may be an idea or two in the book to help you survive the new normal of working ever longer hours, especially in our coronavirus-affected world.
A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.
A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated