American economist Abhijit Banerjee shakes hands with Sweden's King Carl Gustaf as he receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel during the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden
Get the look: Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘dhoti’ swag

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2019, 11:17 AM IST Shubham Ladha

Loved how the Indian-American received the Nobel prize for economics in a ‘kurta’, ‘dhoti’ and ‘bandhgala’? Lounge tells you how to channel the look

Quite like Banerjee’s off-white kurta, this linen one from Khanijo is in a similar shade. The angarakha-style buttons and un-seamed edges give it a relaxed look. Available at Luxury.Tatacliq.com; 13,500

While Banerjee opted for a silk Kerala mundu, he draped it in Bengali style. This silk edition from Kuberan Silks is also offset with a gold border. Available at KuberanSilks.in; 9,446

For a playful take on the mundu, this one from Sreejith Jeevan’s Rouka comes with embroidered golden birds. Available at ShopRouka.com; starting from 1,520

Nod to Banerjee’s frugal economics with this brooch from AZGA. Available at AZGA.in; 1,850

This bandhgala is the same that designer Suket Dhir styled Banerjee in. Its silk-velvet surface and mother-of-pearl buttons add quiet luxe. Available at Suket Dhir, Delhi; 68,659

East-meets-West in these leather Wing Tip Loafers from Cuero. The classic narrow-toe shape is etched with wing-tip patterns, commonly found in juttis. Order at orders@cuero.in; 12,500

