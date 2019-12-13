Get the look: Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘dhoti’ swag

Loved how the Indian-American received the Nobel prize for economics in a ‘kurta’, ‘dhoti’ and ‘bandhgala’? Lounge tells you how to channel the look

Quite like Banerjee’s off-white kurta, this linen one from Khanijo is in a similar shade. The angarakha-style buttons and un-seamed edges give it a relaxed look. Available at Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹13,500

While Banerjee opted for a silk Kerala mundu, he draped it in Bengali style. This silk edition from Kuberan Silks is also offset with a gold border. Available at KuberanSilks.in; ₹9,446

For a playful take on the mundu, this one from Sreejith Jeevan’s Rouka comes with embroidered golden birds. Available at ShopRouka.com; starting from ₹1,520

Nod to Banerjee’s frugal economics with this brooch from AZGA. Available at AZGA.in; ₹1,850

This bandhgala is the same that designer Suket Dhir styled Banerjee in. Its silk-velvet surface and mother-of-pearl buttons add quiet luxe. Available at Suket Dhir, Delhi; ₹68,659

East-meets-West in these leather Wing Tip Loafers from Cuero. The classic narrow-toe shape is etched with wing-tip patterns, commonly found in juttis. Order at orders@cuero.in; ₹12,500