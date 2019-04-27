Get the look: Sobhita Dhulipala’s summer trooper style

For sun seekers and voyagers, summer is always good news. Sunny days call for endless quests and breezy dressing—staple whites and browns punctuated with bright colours and look-at-me patterns—as you get ready to step outdoors. Take our cover girl Sobhita Dhulipala, for instance, who makes the most of summer with a trip in time to Mumbai’s Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. The mood is in constant shift, from a minimal-chic chocolate Hermès ensemble to a breezy floral-print sari from Raw Mango’s Vana collection. “We were looking for a cleaner but decorative style, keeping in mind the summer traveller and the location (Bhau Daji Lad museum)," says Yvonne Monteiro, the stylist for the shoot who picked the Raw Mango sari in her quest for a plain floral sari in beige/pinks and light pastels.

This season, chic dressing means making eclectic choices: Pair a dress worthy of the red carpet with a pair of chunky sandals or offset a pristine sari with a long-sleeved blouse. These are looks that will take you from a day at the museum to a sundowner soiree in a snap. When the occasion demands a sparkle, skip dainty stackables in favour of statement pieces—Monteiro drew from the tiles and decorations of the museum for the jewellery.

Finishing touches: a silk scarf or a visor hat to stay cool on blazing days. But if you wish to invest in just one accessory this season, make it a pair of tinted sunglasses.