Ghost stories from Darjeeling’s tea estates

On its Instagram page, the Puri family that runs the tea brand Teacupsfull shares its own stories from the years N.K. Puri spent working as a planter (1966-2006). One such story is of the ghost of Chulsa Factory Bungalow. In the 1980s, when Puri was posted at the Chulsa Tea Garden in the Dooars, his wife called upon the wife of an assistant manager who had been hospitalized after a nervous breakdown. She returned with this story. Sitting in the drawing room one evening, the young assistant manager’s wife had felt another presence in the room.Looking up, she saw a man in the rocking chair, reading a newspaper. Stranger things followed. One morning, the sugar bowl was missing, and was found in the garden. For a few days, the sugar bowl—no matter where it was hidden at night—would be missing in the morning and would be found at the same spot every day. Then she heard music and voices, and it pushed her toa nervous breakdown. The story didn’t end there. She was treated and discharged and life resumed. But visiting her husband at the factory one day, she saw on the walls a photograph of the man she had seen in her drawing room. On enquiring, she was told he had lived and died in the bungalow that was now her home. Her husband resigned from the job shortly after, and the couple left town. The Puris spent a year in the same bungalow and report that no ghosts were encountered, nor did sugar bowls go missing.