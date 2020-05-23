Gimme, gimme, gimme my daily playlist

This morning, Spotify made for me a daily mix with the music of several bands, including Joy Division, the short-lived post-punk British band from the mid-1970s; CAN, the German rock experimenters of the late 1960s; Pixies, the influential alternative rock band that is still going strong; and so on. The algorithm is usually spot on. I like all those bands. So I started my walk to Pixies’ All I Think About Now from 2016’s Head Carrier. Up next was Joy Division’s She’s Lost Control, a rather nice 2007 remaster. I had settled into my walk, a quotidian route that runs along the sea. It was a good day, cold but sunny and crisp. And the songs were coming up nicely. Mostly familiar ones, but some, like The Stooges’ Down On The Street, that I hadn’t heard in ages.