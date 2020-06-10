Girish Karnad and the women who defied norms

But let us consider Bali, the play that Karnad was never satisfied with and which he kept returning to for the better part of 20 years. The play opens with a furtive love scene in a temple between an uncouth man and a rather more sophisticated woman. It turns out that she is the queen and he, a lowly elephant-driver. In the middle of things, the king, who is searching for his missing spouse, enters the temple. And then the story unfolds. The queen is a Jain, committed to utter and complete non-violence. When they married, the king converted to Jainism because he loved his wife and respected her abhorrence of any sort of violence. The king’s mother, however, continues to practise the royal family’s religion, which involves the sacrifice of animals to the goddess for propitiation as well as thanksgiving. The two queens are at odds with one another and the king is trapped between them. The younger queen has trouble getting pregnant and the queen mother insists that an animal be sacrificed to the goddess to ensure the birth of a male heir. The young queen refuses and as the king seeks a compromise between the beliefs and principles of his wife and his mother, he asks his wife to perform a symbolic sacrifice, i.e., cut off the head of a rooster made of dough. The queen is steadfast in her belief that violence lies in intention as much as it does in action and says that she will not participate even in the substitute sacrifice.