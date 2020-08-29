Getting government approval, however, was an uphill task. The authorities even questioned the need for an English-medium school. “Bhasha schools inculcate pride in the mother tongue for sure. But English is required as well to get access to jobs in the global market," says Swamy. Finally, he got permissions; Central Board of Secondary Education approval came in 2008. The pre-primary section, however, remains his primary concern, with the focus on enhancing sensorial and motor skills. “The teacher student ratio is 1:3. We take them to ice-cream factories and more. Children should enjoy their education," says Swamy.