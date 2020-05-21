Global Accessibility Awareness Day: 4 apps that make tech more inclusive

An almost omnipresent feature on Android smartphones, Google Lens can do everything from scanning and translating text to identifying objects around a user. Lens recently got an update that allows you to identify text from an image and copy it to your clipboard for further use. One of its most impressive features, however, is the ability to convert text to speech in Google Go, Google’s search app for all entry-level devices. Once you have installed Google Go on your phone, you simply need to point the phone’s camera to any text that you need the phone to read out loud. Once you click a picture, you can choose to “translate", “listen" or “search". Do remember to turn on the “Select to Speak" option in your phone’s accessibility settings for this feature.