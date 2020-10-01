Global leaders pledge to protect nature at the UN Biodiversity Summit

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Zoological Society of London’s (ZSL) Living Planet Report 2020 on 10 September stated that global populations of vertebrate animals had dropped by 68% between 1970 and 2016. Another international report released on 30 September, cited global data to state that 40% of the world’s plant species are in danger of going extinct. Led by the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew (RBG Kew), the State Of The World’s Plant And Fungi report involved 210 scientists from around the world. One of the more disturbing highlights from that report is the fact that food supplies for much of the world’s population could be affected by new diseases and climate change. This is especially important since human beings depend on just 15 out of 7,039 edible plants for 90% of our calorific intake.