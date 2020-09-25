Go the distance with these running shoes

If you are done baking banana bread and attending Zoom calls, you might want to take a break. And a run might just be a good idea—with the necessary precautions, of course. Whether it is inside your housing society, taking loops of the limited distance in a park or long distances on the road, running can help you clear your mind and offer a sense of peace in these stressful times. And to make those runs comfortable, you need a good pair of shoes.

We tried out three running shoes from this year’s launches to help you choose, depending on your favourite running format.

View Full Image Facebook.com/box168





FOR LONG-DISTANCE RUNS

If you like long runs, the Asics Metaracer is a good choice. The first thing you notice is that the shoe is extremely lightweight. This carbon-fibre plated distance running shoe has the toe-spring design of some of Asics’ earlier shoes, but this one has incorporated the new Cellulose Nanofiber technology that provides shock absorption and is great for propulsion. It has a snug fit and it is perfectly ventilated for those long- distance runs. Shoe breathability is vital because you can run for a longer distance without feeling the need to stop. The shoes offer fabulous grip and you can actually run through puddles and damp roads without fear of slipping.

Asics Metaracer Tokyo, ₹17,999, www.asics.com/in

View Full Image Facebook.com/prodirectrunning





FOR SPEED RUNS

The Supernova is a bright and comfortable shoe made with recycled material, which will earn Adidas bonus points from people who care about the environment. But even from a runner’s perspective, this is a great buy for casual or daily runs. The Supernova’s trademark Boost midsole ensures it’s pretty bouncy for runs done at a steady pace. The mesh upper makes it quite breathable, and you will feel comfortable even after a 10-12km run. The cushioning makes it easy to land softly on your feet, and protect your heels and knees. I wore it for semi-trail runs as well as on concrete roads and it was stable and powerful throughout.

Adidas Supernova, ₹9,999, Shop.adidas.co.in

FOR DAILY MEDIUM-PACED RUNS

The first thing you notice in the Puma Ultraride is the bright pop of colour. A light and airy mesh upper lets your feet breathe but it could be a problem if you are running in the rain or on muddy ground. The toe box is a little wide but pair it with good running socks and you are set. There’s a 12mm heel-to-toe offset (the difference between the heel and forefoot height), so you get quite a lot of cushioning. If you are looking for a minimalist or barefoot feel, then these are not for you. The cushioning on the shoe is thicker from the heel to the ball of your foot, providing support during a run. It’s thinner under the toe, so the shoe is flexible for those bursts of speed. The midsole feels comfortable enough to push for speed.

Puma Ultraride, ₹8,999, in.puma.com





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via