Go the distance with these running shoes

The first thing you notice in the Puma Ultraride is the bright pop of colour. A light and airy mesh upper lets your feet breathe but it could be a problem if you are running in the rain or on muddy ground. The toe box is a little wide but pair it with good running socks and you are set. There’s a 12mm heel-to-toe offset (the difference between the heel and forefoot height), so you get quite a lot of cushioning. If you are looking for a minimalist or barefoot feel, then these are not for you. The cushioning on the shoe is thicker from the heel to the ball of your foot, providing support during a run. It’s thinner under the toe, so the shoe is flexible for those bursts of speed. The midsole feels comfortable enough to push for speed.