Going vocal for local and drawing in the locals

I have gradually been discovering the people behind those masks, using prime ministerial guidance to recognize them by their clothes, although not in the way he suggests. It’s interesting how the manner of dress, mannerisms, your dog or walking style can identify you (haircuts, too, of course, but that doesn’t work these days given that most people have not had an opportunity to visit a barber for two months). With face masks, I have realized, these other characteristics are like fingerprints or gene markers—you only have to reorient your senses to look beyond faces and once you do, interesting things happen.