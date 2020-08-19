Gully rap goes regional

Like several others, Mumbai-based artist Joi Barua believes artists like Tandi are returning to the roots of rap, for it is “rooted in the neighbourhood, local issues and literature". He cites the example of young rapper Hemanta Dutta, or Rhainex Bubu, from Pathsala in Assam’s Barpeta district. Barua was so impressed with his video Voice Of Pathsala 2, written in the local dialect, during the lockdown that he posted about it on Facebook. What struck him, besides the musicality, sense of rhyming and tempo, was the optimism underlying the lyrics. “Assam is going through such dark times with the floods, Baghjan gas leak and covid-19. If you are adding to an already dark climate, then what’s the point?" asks Barua. “Rhainex Bubu talks about the struggles of the people but also insists that one must not give up."