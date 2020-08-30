Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Lounge >Features >Has success made you feel lonely and isolated?
Mia Birdsong’s book How We Show Up (Hachette, $16.99, around 1,250)

Has success made you feel lonely and isolated?

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Somak Ghoshal

Family activist Mia Birdsong’s book celebrates the power of community and the individual’s place within it

Mia Birdsong is best known as a “family activist", whose work is centred around building and sustaining communities, especially in the American context, where individual ambition has pushed ideas of collective good to the background. In her new book How We Show Up (Hachette, $16.99, around 1,250), she explores ways of “Reclaiming Family, Friendship, And Community", as the subtitle puts it. Central to her findings is the counter-intuitive fact that the American Dream of success can often leave individuals lonely and isolated. The remedy, as she argues, is to invest in wider human bonds.

Mia Birdsong is best known as a “family activist", whose work is centred around building and sustaining communities, especially in the American context, where individual ambition has pushed ideas of collective good to the background. In her new book How We Show Up (Hachette, $16.99, around 1,250), she explores ways of “Reclaiming Family, Friendship, And Community", as the subtitle puts it. Central to her findings is the counter-intuitive fact that the American Dream of success can often leave individuals lonely and isolated. The remedy, as she argues, is to invest in wider human bonds.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated