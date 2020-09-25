Healing Kashmir on a 2G connection

COVID CLINIC I has become the go-to helpline for doctors in J&K, who have been without high-speed internet for more than a year and feel a heightened need for connectivity while treating a new disease. It was created by a group of doctors on 15 July as an active community of medical experts to inform, update and help each other deal with queries, doubts and the crisis brought on by the pandemic. One moment, a physician in Pulwama is asking if Favipiravir can be used for covid-19 pneumonia, the next, a Srinagar-based cardiologist is sharing an article on how covid-19 ravages the body. This is followed by a query from a Leh-based pulmonologist about whether to recommend home isolation or hospital admission for a case. Minutes into the WhatsApp group, you know you are in a war zone, fighting an invisible enemy—but with lifelines of support from afar.