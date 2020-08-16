Here are the best books that will help you think smartly

If you tend to freeze before shelves full of books, unable to decide which one to pick, James M. Russell offers a helping hand in A Brief Guide To Smart Thinking (Hachette, ₹399). He picks 70 iconic works, from an obscure text by the classical writer Epictetus to the best-selling Thinking, Fast And Slow by the Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, and introduces each of these revolutionary “smart-thinking books" breezily. A couple of pages, each entry ends with “The Speed Read", giving you the digested gist of the book. Puritans may disapprove of such short-cuts, but with so much distraction around, it’s helpful to know in advance if it’s worth investing time in a book. We have to thank Russell for this.

View Full Image A Brief Guide To Smart Thinking (Hachette, ₹ 399)

Topics Books