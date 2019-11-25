Here’s your holiday season gaming guide

It’s the time of year several new game titles compete for attention. There is something for every gamer—be it a football fan, a movie buff looking for some casual game time, or a serious gamer waiting for another gem from the designer of the cult Metal Gear Solid.

It has already been a milestone year—the recent launch of Google Stadia promises to usher in a new era of hardware-agnostic cloud gaming. From remastered editions and breathtaking visual gameplay, Lounge takes a look at five of the latest and forthcoming titles to watch out for.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding was finally released earlier this month exclusively on the PS4. Co-published by Sony Interactive and developed by legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima, the game has been praised for its breathtaking visuals. The plot revolves around the character Sam Bridges, who is entrusted with the task of carrying precious cargo across an apocalyptic landscape infested with mysterious creatures.

Released on 8 November

Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020

This year’s update to the Football Manager series is one of those big leaps that separate it from previous editions. Notable upgrades include new match graphics, better lighting during matches and enhanced player animation. The weather’s impact on pitch conditions will also be visible now. A new development centre will make it easier for users to keep an eye on youth team players. The game is available on Google Stadia, PC, Android and iOS.

Released on 18 November

Terminator Resistance

Terminator Resistance

Set in the future, Terminator Resistance pits humans against machines in a battle to decide the planet’s fate. Developed by Polish company Teyon, the game works as a first-person action and shooter game. Players have to explore the war-ravaged open world looking for scraps and weapons, infiltrate and weaken Skynet’s defences and help the Resistance in the battle. Terminator Resistance is available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Released on 15 November

Commandos 2 HD remaster

Commandos 2 HD remaster

No list of World War II games is complete without Commandos. The series has been dormant for years since the feeble response to Strike Force. Commandos 2 HD Remaster is a remake of the 2001 game with high-definition graphics, reworked controls, and an improved user interface. The game will retain the original missions, characters and storyline.

PC version releases in January. Xbox One and PS4 releases are expected in spring 2020

Jumanji: The Game

Jumanji: The Game

Ahead of the forthcoming animated movie Jumanji: The Next Level, Sony has released an action game featuring all the lead characters from the 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Made for Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC, the game has been created by the UK-based indie developer Funsolve. There is a single-player mode for individual gamers and a split-screen mode, with the option of teaming up with up to four friends online.

Released on 15 November



