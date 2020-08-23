Home chefs, just take all my money already

Even as we mourn the closure of favourite restaurants and pubs and wonder how the hospitality industry is ever going to get back on its feet, home chefs have kept us well-fed. “I would go to the extent of saying that home chefs have been the superstars of the pandemic," says Radhica Muthappa of Curly Sue. “Not only because the food is almost almost always on point, but because they are cooking for their own families and customers trust the food to be safe." She also points out that during the extended lockdown in April and May, when restaurants were closed, many home chefs went out of their ways to supply food to people who couldn’t cook at home. “Over Easter, almost 50 people reached out to us because they wanted some sort of celebration but were away from families and could not source typical Easter food."