Home fitness: Learn a new skill and target your weakness

I use weights to train at home. So I ask Gabriel that if one has some weights at home, either two sets of dumbbells of two different weights, say, a 3kg and a 5kg, or even just one set of weights, how can you use these in training? Gabriel suggests what is called unilateral training. For example, hold just one weight, say, a 5kg dumbbell, in one hand and do lunges. “Now there’s an extra 5kg pull on one side. So the entire body has to counter that 5kg force and a lot of the stabilizing muscles on the other side get really switched on. Or you do a drill where you do the lunge with a 3kg weight in one hand and a 5kg in the other. So now instead of a 5kg pull, you are stabilizing a 2kg pull on one side," says Gabriel. By adding these variations into your workout, you keep your brain stimulated as well, by learning something new.