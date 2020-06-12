Homeopathy for covid-19: panacea or false hope?

“So we are pleading with the government to allow us (to treat) the patients," says Piyush Joshi, secretary general of the Homoeopathic Medical Association of India. “Let that be evaluated by allopathic doctors. Let them do whatever tests they want to do. Have a scientific approach. I am earnestly telling you, we can prove it is efficient, economic and rapid."The problem is, homoeopathy hasn’t had the best record in evidence-based cures. “Even if it has, not much is in the public domain," says Subhash Salunke, part of Maharashtra’s covid-19 task force. Ayush ministry circulars, like the one recommending Arsenic Album 30 as immunity boosters, don’t inspire confidence either, he adds. “If it works, if standards are followed, you should say it in those terms. Otherwise, some say even chanting mantras can work as ‘immunity boosters’."The world is still months, if not years, away from a covid-19 vaccine. The mass-immunization programme that would follow will take even longer. Until then, homoeopaths are looking to fight the pandemic on an equal footing. Even if they lose out on evidence-based efficacy, they would have won the battle for legitimacy.