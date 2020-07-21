How a baby monitor became a tool to track the health of covid patients

The respiration/breathing rate or the number of breaths per minute (the normal range is 11-21 breaths per minute in a resting state in a healthy individual) is a vital sign, along with others like blood pressure and oxygen saturation that are used to track patient health in hospitals and ICUs, but is not as widely used in the medical system. In fact, a 2008 article in the Medical Journal Of Australia calls it “the neglected vital sign". The reason, says Ambili, is that most devices which measure the respiratory rate are contact devices that are usually strapped to the patient’s chest and are uncomfortable. The Raybaby, however, is a non-contact device that uses low-power radio waves along with advanced motion sensors that can track micro-movements to measure the respiration rate of a patient from a distance of 3ft or less.