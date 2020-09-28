How a Danish family built an extraordinary collection of modern Indian art

Another secret to their success was their forward-looking vision – the art they were buying was, at the time, not yet in the mainstream in India. Even the likes of Ram Kumar and V.S. Gaitonde were still very much on the ascendency at the time the Hansens were buying. They really followed their heart. Theirs was a collection of mostly young, promising Indian modernist painters which they wanted to hang in their home of course, to live with, but also to support this rising generation. It is a real joy, now around half a century later to peel back the lid, and rediscover this art – all of it unpublished – with similarly same fresh eyes that Gunnar and Inger collected with many years ago.