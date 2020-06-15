How a Delhi initiative plays matchmaker for covid patients and hospital beds

For the last few months, the team has not been able to visit hospitals. There is hardly any regular staff at these facilities to take non-covid cases—the hospitals have been struggling. Whoever was calling us for ailments apart from covid-19, we would say, if you can wait, don’t go to the hospital, as those could be sources of infection as well. But, we have been seeing videos of people crying, going from hospital to hospital, seeking help. And because we understand the public healthcare system in the city, we know what is happening. So, we went to four key hospitals such as Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital, which 90 percent of Delhi visits. First thing that we told people was not to go to these four as they were already operating to full capacity, instead, here was a list of others that you could go to. For instance there is a super speciality hospital in Narela, which always has at least 67 vacant beds.