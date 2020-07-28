How a Haryana doctor upgraded Ayurveda to the digital age

The trip abroad gave a new direction to Chauhan’s life. He was exposed to the power of technology, especially the internet. He wanted to use it to propagate Ayurveda and decided to create a website. ‘I made the world’s first Ayurveda website in 1995. Internet was just starting. Somehow, we could get an internet connection from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. We had a tower put on the top of our house,’ he laughs. Chauhan used the website to offer consultation to people across the world. ‘I created a form for people to fill up. I gave online advice.’ Chauhan says that he often suggested home remedies and sometimes even sent out packages of his formulations to patients in other countries. He also began an online Ayurveda awareness programme.