How avocados altered my pandemic mood

A perfectly ripe avocado doesn’t need much embellishing—a touch of coarse salt, freshly ground pepper and some extra virgin olive oil is more than enough. Apart from this, my favourite way to eat an avocado is on toast—that is one of the recipes I am sharing with you today. Since it has a mild flavour, avocados on toast can be paired with a variety of ingredients such as cherry tomatoes, sharp-tasting cheese, poached egg, herbs, sautéed mushrooms, wilted spinach and honey. One of the things to remember while making avocado toast is to cut a thick slice of bread that can take the weight of the avocado and other toppings. Alternatively, toast the bread until crisp.