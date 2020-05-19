How Bengaluru comedian Danish Sait became the voice of the lockdown

Absurdity is the life-blood of comedy, and Sait’s 1-minute videos, shared mostly on Twitter and Instagram, capture the absurdity of our lives during the pandemic with surgical precision. They bring our new universal reality to life through a cast of recurring characters who mostly remain unnamed. They are all played by Sait and they all conform to Bengaluru stereotypes, but their voices are unique: the upper-class woman lamenting salons being closed, her maid, who is welcomed like a queen when restrictions are finally lifted but shunned when she sneezes while doing jhadu, the spoilt ‘Bangalore boys’ who pepper their dialogue with ‘macha’, ‘bro’, and ‘dude’ and cannot understand the prime minister’s chaste Hindi speeches, the know-it-all religious Muslim man who gravely counsels a young female relative but is clearly clueless himself—they all come alive in Sait’s quick and clever sketches that have become a byword in lockdown comedy over the past few weeks.