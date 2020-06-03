How covid-19 became a fertile ground for cyber criminals

“We have seen a 500% increase in covid-related spam mails in the first quarter of this year," says Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director of computer security software company McAfee India, explaining how online activity related to the pandemic has proved to be fertile ground for cyber criminals. “They know people are surfing, looking for covid-related search terms. They plan in advance…. The spam level goes up. They weaponize emails with links and attachments that are malicious. The number of URLs that carry malicious content also goes up," he says over the phone.