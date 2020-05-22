How covid-19 boosted the Insta knowledge economy

After the initial shock, some have found ways to make the most of the new situation. Amrita Kaur, a Mumbai-based food entrepreneur, was visiting family in Indore when the lockdown was announced. All of a sudden, her plans were up in the air. She did not have Wi-Fi, her mobile network was sketchy and her Instagram-friendly crockery and cutlery were in her rented apartment in Mumbai. Nevertheless, she decided to give Instagram Live a try.