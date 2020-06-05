How covid-19 changed the office lunch box

Eat.fit, the cloud kitchen venture of the fitness brand Cult.fit, already has high-tech automated features that enable contactless cleaning and sorting of ingredients like vegetables. For instance, cleaning and cutting potatoes involves machine-washing and chopping, without anyone touching them. Additionally, they have IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless sensors to track the movement of kitchen staff based on colour-coded caps. For instance, the colour of their caps sets apart the staff in the non-vegetarian and vegetarian segments of the kitchen—and they cannot move into each other’s territories for hygiene reasons. When it comes to packaging, the kitchen offers an additional biodegradable layer of covering to guard against contamination in transit.