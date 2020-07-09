How covid-19 changed the rules of classroom teaching

The reality, at the teachers’ end, was stressful in other ways as well. For them, it was the workplace that was entering their homes, where some of them have to grapple with domestic responsibilities and faltering internet connections. “Many of the teachers in our school, for instance, live in joint families, where they have to take care of their in-laws," says Sandeep Hooda, the co-founder of Vega Schools in Gurugram, Haryana. “Although most of them are teaching 3-4 hours every day online, the time needed to prepare for these lessons is much longer than for offline classes."