How Dhoni helped this lawyer from a small town stay the course

In school, we heard stories about this young man, the best batsman in our own little universe; stories that have since been immortalized in cinema. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in the Ranji trophy when I was in class VIII and was established in the domestic circuit by the time I was in class X. I had just made it to the school cricket team—though mostly as a bench-warmer—when he visited our school nets and asked our fastest bowlers to bowl to him with a synthetic ball on a concrete pitch without his pads on. No one will be surprised to hear that he fearlessly carted them around the ground. That was the first time I witnessed that fearless swagger from close quarters—it was a sight that would become familiar for millions in the years that followed.