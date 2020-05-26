How 'Ertugrul' and its Islamic values hit a sweet spot in Pakistan

Siddique, who lives in Lahore, started watching Ertuğrul online after seeing his mother and sister get hooked to it. It gives him and his mother something to talk about; they recently tried to come up with an unconvincing actor on the show, and agreed on just one. Because it’s so big on values, the series has a cross-generational appeal. “Parents are loving it," says Neelam Ejaz, who works with the World Bank in Islamabad. “Mine are following it every day. The timing was such that once iftar was over, people usually went to the lounge to chill for a while, and that’s when this played."