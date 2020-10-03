How green are digital fashion shows?

The other plus of a digital show is that only the product is the hero, says Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg, who will present a collection of handwoven textiles at the LFW that brings together the simplicity and luxury of embroidery and bandhani “as a tribute to home". “In physical shows, we mostly focus on the photo of the dress a celebrity wore towards the end. A virtual show would mean the garment will be the showstopper (not the person wearing it)," says the designer. “Anyway, the physical runway is not the only medium to show clothes. You have to think outside the box to show the culture, the story behind them. Digital can definitely help here."