How green is your monsoon kitchen?

The parcel contained key ingredients of the dish, including the native red rice njavara, spices and a powdered mix of 10 herbs, dasapushpam, indigenous to Kerala. The herbs, such as bringharaj, cheroola and mukkuty, are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. “Their medicinal properties are so potent that they are treated as auspicious," says Balakrishnan. It is believed that the body goes through a restorative process in the weeks following the harsh summer. In Kerala, this is typically the season when Ayurvedic centres are overbooked and the kanji is served during meals. The njavara rice fortifies bones and the kanji is spiced with cumin, peppercorn and fenugreek,with a seasoning of coconut milk and jaggery to balance the bitterness.