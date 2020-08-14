How handloom became a hashtag

“We always talk about ‘celebrating handlooms’ and weavers but the reality is that 60% among them earn less than ₹5,000 per month. A large part of the handloom weaving population lives in poverty, only a few can be called artisan entrepreneurs," says Siva Devireddy , the founder director and CEO of GoCoop, India’s first online marketplace for weavers and artisans. Launched on 15 August 2012, it now supports 350 groups across 55 clusters. “Only a small number in handloom families have gone to school or completed degrees. If we only consider them as resources to make garments, we miss the whole point. Their social and economic needs are not just the government’s responsibility but (also) that of the private sector and other groups who engage with them," adds Devireddy.