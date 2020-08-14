How India connected to the internet 25 years ago

“In 1991, the country started opening up. There was a cry as to how we should use our knowledge-based capital.... We were one of the largest powers in sciences, technology and engineering, next to the US and (erstwhile) USSR. The software industry was raring to go," says Brijendra K. Syngal, former chairman and managing director of the erstwhile VSNL. “When we started providing digital connectivity (to certain software companies in the form of 64 kbps lines in 1992), the question arose: What about the common people? How do we connect them to the rest of the world?" says the 80-year-old.