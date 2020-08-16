How Jitish Kallat created art out of sunlight and shadows during the lockdown

However, in the weeks that followed there were a sequence of intuitions and impulses that made me return to this process in a far more deliberate and considered manner. The drawings began to take the form of these red and green lines that register two moments in time and two distinct locations of the shadow in relationship to the position of the sun and the stem vis-a-vis the paper. I hadn't been thinking about any of this prior to this moment. That said, I do feel that the works are in line with some of my preceding works like the Wind Studies or the Rain Studies, where a natural phenomenon and a moment in time dictate the course of the work.