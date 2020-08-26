How Kashmir's extended internet shutdown has created a 'digital apartheid'

Also highlighted is the inability of the armed forces deployed in the valley to communicate with family members. “Authorities have usually been tight-lipped about this aspect of the massive military presence in Kashmir," it states. “In the midst of claims that criticism of the armed forces, and demands for criminal prosecution and accountability for human rights violations by soldiers, demoralises the troops, it must be noted that more soldiers die due to suicides and fratricides in Jammu and Kashmir every year than in combat." There have been “18 suicidal deaths and 4 deaths due to fratricide" of the Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.