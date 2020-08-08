How leading Indian artists are making sense of the covid-19 pandemic

The artist further explains the concept, particularly the idea of distance—perpetuated socially, economically or geographically, as also from our own hands and faces, impossible to maintain. The words in the text have been misspelt deliberately, as they would be on a train station flapboard. The whirring of the letters as they transition from one text to another is a dominant feature of this work. “The human mind slips from one strand of thought into another—just like we move from one hyperlink to another in the digital world, a non-place where we are spending an increasing amount of time in the lockdown," explains the artist. In the same way, fragments of text on the flapboard weave in and out and take leaps, she adds. Different strains of thought come to mind as one watches the work come to life with Gupta on a Skype call—of the increasing cognisance of one’s mortality (“How many will live", “How many will die"), of touch and proximity, the intrusion of technology in our lives.... “At one moment, it reflects upon the transmission of fake news and poses the question: Are we following algorithms or are algorithms following us?" she elaborates. At another level, it looks at the kind of surveillance we are allowing into our lives and the risks involved.