How Lovecraft Country fights racism with wit, flair and horror

But to fully understand what the novel and the show do, we need to know who Lovecraft was, and his literary legacy. The cult writer of pulpy horror stories from the early 20th century is considered the pioneer and originator of an extremely influential marriage of horror and fantasy—weird fiction. His dark Gothic imaginings of an impersonal universe populated by cosmic, madness-inducing monsters that slither into people’s lives and slowly destroy them, has been so successful that an entire genre of fiction called “Lovecraftian" has sprung up over the past century. Lovecraft has inspired fiction by the likes of Neil Gaiman, China Miéville and Stephen King, as well as movie franchises like the Alien films. Elements of the “Lovecraft mythos"—“eldritch" monsters like Cthulhu, “cyclopean" demonic cities like Ry’leh, forbidden books like the Necronomicon and “squamous" characters born of the interbreeding of monsters and humans—are today part of the cultural lexicon. Arkham Asylum for the criminally insane in Batman comics is named after the demon-haunted city where Lovecraft set many of his stories.