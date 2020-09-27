How Netflix, Airbnb and others made it big

How Netflix, Airbnb and others made it big1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 08:30 AM IST
Ever wondered how dreams turn into successful businesses? Hear it from the founders
Behind a big business venture lies a big idea. But how do you turn ambition into action, vision into reality? Celebrated media personality Guy Raz seeks to get you these answers in his new book, How I Built This (Macmillan, ₹750), by speaking to 200 world-famous entrepreneurs. Based on content drawn from his widely beloved business podcast of the same name, Raz lets you into his intimate tête-à-têtes with some of the titans of the business world. From Reed Hastings of Netflix to the founders of Airbnb, iconic entrepreneurs share their tips, tricks, heartbreaks and big breaks in these interviews.
A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated