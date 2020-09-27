How Netflix, Airbnb and others made it big

Behind a big business venture lies a big idea. But how do you turn ambition into action, vision into reality? Celebrated media personality Guy Raz seeks to get you these answers in his new book, How I Built This (Macmillan, ₹750), by speaking to 200 world-famous entrepreneurs. Based on content drawn from his widely beloved business podcast of the same name, Raz lets you into his intimate tête-à-têtes with some of the titans of the business world. From Reed Hastings of Netflix to the founders of Airbnb, iconic entrepreneurs share their tips, tricks, heartbreaks and big breaks in these interviews.