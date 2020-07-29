How Noor Inayat Khan, a descendent of Tipu Sultan, became a household name

Noor came from a proud Indian family. Her father was a nationalist who told her she had the blood of Tipu Sultan in her veins. She believed in Indian independence and said so frankly to her officers at the Royal Air Force (RAF). At the same time, she was completely focused. She felt strongly that it was important to win this war, and offered her full support to Britain and France. After the war, she said she would return to backing Indian Independence. Her fight was against the occupation of France and against fascism. She also felt that if Indians helped the war effort and acted with gallantry, it may make Britain grant them their independence.