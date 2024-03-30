Lounge
How Nothing CEO Carl Pei is breaking barriers
Nitin Sreedhar 8 min read 30 Mar 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Summary
- Carl Pei, co-founder and CEO of consumer technology firm Nothing, talks about his learnings from OnePlus, India’s competitive smartphone market, and how AI will change society
Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of consumer electronics company Nothing, doesn’t believe in labels. “I don’t like people who say that they are an ‘entrepreneur’ or a ‘disruptor’. I think your work should speak for itself," he says.
