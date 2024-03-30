How Nothing CEO Carl Pei is breaking barriers

So, what prompted him to leave and start Nothing in 2021? Pei says while he admires the “late mover strategy" at OnePlus, he felt he wanted to take the next big step. “It was a gut feeling... I felt I should contribute something back to technology and not just wait for other people to define a category and then take a space in that category. Although it’s a very good strategy," he adds. “Technology is accelerating. Maybe in the future, you are not going to catch the next wave," he adds. “My 31st birthday was my final day (at OnePlus). It was like a birthday gift to myself."