How Perumal Murugan found literary stardom with his debut novel ‘Rising Heat’

Rising Heat is a work of understated beauty, an elegy to the past, yet hauntingly resonant with our turbulent times. Murugan’s debut bears the mark of his mature genius, especially the signature realism of One Part Woman, for which he is best known in the Anglophone world. You can feel the pulse of his setting, the camaraderie as well as hostility among the characters, smell the verdant air of the environs, and hear the sizzle of cooking as the women make their humble meals. The plot, which revolves around the changes that befall an agrarian family in rural Tamil Nadu after the state acquires their farmland to build a housing colony, is drawn from Murugan’s life. “It was by verbalizing the grief of that loss through the novel that I could find some relief," the writer says on a Zoom call, mediated by his translator.