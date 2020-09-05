How Ravi Shankar defied classical music’s orthodoxy

Craske traces the roots of Shankar’s strong sense of identity to his unconventional upbringing. Born in Benaras (now Varanasi) in 1920, the youngest of seven brothers, he grew up close to his mother. His father was mostly absent, living with his second wife, not exactly a role model by any means. Shankar, however, hero-worshipped his renowned older brother Uday, whose dance troupe he joined as a young boy, travelling with it around the world. This peripatetic life took him to Weimar Germany, placed him under the floodlights of Carnegie Hall, allowed him to meet Clark Gable and Joan Crawford in Hollywood, gave him a chance to sing for M.K. Gandhi, and be personally blessed by Rabindranath Tagore. As a young man employed with All India Radio in newly independent India, Shankar would go on to revolutionize orchestral arrangements for Indian classical music, set the score for the song Saare Jahan Se Achchha, and produce music for movies in Mumbai, Kolkata and beyond, for directors like Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha and Jonathan Miller.