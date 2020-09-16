How the Centre meddled with the central bank

Where does Bimal Jalan fit into all this? Around the time RBI increased interest rates in August 2018, overzealous mandarins in the Capital had started badgering the central bank to transfer part of its surplus to the government. An unseemly public spat ensued, a committee was set up under the chairmanship of Jalan and his final report suggested that the RBI had to part with its surplus. There could be another reason for Jalan’s exclusion: It is only during his tenure that the RBI’s monetary policy moved to a multiple-indicator approach from a single-target approach. When Raghuram Rajan, and thereafter Patel, returned to the single-target approach—flexible inflation targeting (FIT)—Jalan went public with his criticism. This must have rankled because former governors rarely criticize their successors in public.