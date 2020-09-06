How the LGBTQ+ community fuelled covid-19 relief for all

Khurai, for instance, identified widows in the neighbourhood whose children did not have the means to attend online classes. She ran a fund-raiser on Ketto to provide 15 children with smartphones and tablets, but since she could not meet the target, she put the funds raised to the best use possible. She bought smartphones for the three poorest widows and used the rest of the money to organize Wi-Fi, stationery items and a smart TV for a community hall—30-40 children now have access to it.